Our Parasha opens with Moshe rebuking Bnei Israel for all their misdeeds against Hashem, by alluding to the places of their misdeeds, then saying(1:2): ’It is eleven days journey from Horeb by way of Mount Seir to Kadesh Barnea’, which Rashi elucidates: ’See what you caused..You traversed this journey of eleven days, in three days..To such an extent did the Shechina exert itself to hasten your arrival in the Land of Canaan, but because you sinned, he made you travel around Mount Seir for forty years.

The Torah then relates, that(1:3-7) ’In the fortieth year, Moshe spoke to Bnei Israel, according to all that Hashem commanded him..saying, ‘You have dwelt long enough at this mountain. Turn and journey… See, I have set the land before you, come and possess it’.

The Netziv comments::’You have dwelt long enough at this mountain’:’It was difficult before Hashem, this tarrying even at the chosen and elevated mountain, , so desirous was He to hasten their entry into the Land.

‘See, I have set the land before you, come and possess it’:You do not have to inherit it, by the inhabitants dying out, so that it becomes unoccupied and ownerless - which would require an act of acquisition - but, it is a gift to you, so that your coming into it, and settling in one place in it, you will have acquired all of the Land.’

Rashi comments (1:8)::’See, I have set the land before you:’With your own eyes, you can see this;;I do not tell you this from guessing or hearsay’.

‘Go in and possess it ’No one will contest the matter, and you will not need to go to war. If they had not sent the spies, they would not have needed weapons of war.

Alas, as the Torah relates, the people, instead of trusting in G-d, (1:22) ‘Approached Moshe..) leading to the sending of the meraglim, and, as we read in Ps 93 - which we say in our Kabbalat Shabbat prayers - angering Hashem, so that: ‘For forty years I strove with that generation.. So I swore in My anger, ‘They shall not enter My place of rest.’

Abarbanel expounds:’The Torah, in naming the places in our Parasha, where Bnei Israel travelled, after leaving the mountain where they had dwelt, was to inform us, that the Divine Intention was that we should conquer all of these places - however, Bnei Israel did not merit to conquer all of these lands, due to their own fault and slackness; therefore, the fault lay with them, and not Hashem.

‘This, too, is the purport of saying:’See, I have given before you, the Land’, as it was His Will that they should immediately inherit the Land, as in His eyes, it was already given to them. By saying ראה::’See ‘, in the singular - instead of saying ראו: the seemingly more apt, plural - Hashem was, as it were, saying to Moshe:’You, Moshe see, and witness, that I have already given the. Land before them, and fulfilled My oath, to the Avot’.

‘So said Hashem to Moshe: ‘Open your eyes and see. , that I have given before them , the Land ready to be conquered, and that I say to them: Come and inherit the Land, as I swore to their forefathers’ - all of this indicating that no part of any delay, was the fault of Hashem.

‘In the words:’Enough of your dwelling by this mountain’, Moshe alluded to them, that it was due to their fault they were delayed there for some time , this being due to the sin of the. Golden calf, this event necessarily taking time - also by Moshe ascending the mount twice, to atone fot their transgression, and also to be granted the second Luchot, all of this leading them to be in disfavor, and the Mishkan was therefore delayed till Rosh Chodesh Nissan, and the whole month of Nissan and till the 20th Iyar, when the Mishkan was consecrated, and the whole order of the flags, and only then did they journey - as if saying: you were long delayed at this mount, make sure that you are not further delayed, but come immediately to the Mount of Emor, as if you do not misbehave, you will not be delayed in the conquest of the Land, as it is already given to you, as it says: ’See, I have given before you..’.

‘After expounding that the delay of the people in the desert was in no way due to Hashem, he further expounded that it was also not due to him, as he hurried the people in whatever was required for a speedy journey, to enter the Land, and to settle it.

As the appointment of judges, and those in charge of the legions, was also related to wars, Moshe added:’So close in my eyes was the inheritance of the Land, he took care to immediately appoint officers and judges, who would go before them, and come before the people, and who would judge the people in their cities - all this, due to his being confident that the inheritance of the Land and its conquest, would very shortly take place.

Moshe therefore recalled (1:19-21), that after he appointed the judges and officers that he mentioned, they journeyed from Har Sinai, as Hashem commanded him, through the great desert, and came by the way of the Emori to Kadesh Barnea, all this miraculously, in three days.

When Moshe saw that Hashem had said to them: (1:7)’Turn yourselves around and journey, and come to the Amorite mountain’ - and when they arrived there, he said to them: ’’You have come to the Amorite mountain’, as Hashem had commanded and set for us, therefore equally believe, that just as He fulfilled this, so too, He will fulfill all of His good words, and give you the Land, as He said, and make haste and proceed without delay, as the Land is laid out before you, (1:21):’Do not fear and do not lose resolve’.

‘From all of this, Moshe expounded that the delay of Bnei Israel in the desert, just as it was not because of Hashem, was also due to him - Moshe -as he hurried them, and appointed officers who would go before them, in the ways of warriors - but that the sins and transgressions, in sending the meraglim, as we read.

‘To elucidate this - that the delay in the desert was solely due to the people - and that they brought this bad thing, as, when they were on the Emorite mountain - and on many other occasions - he adjured them:’Go up and possess..Do not fear and do not lose resolve’.

‘Yet, they did not want to ascend, and (1:22):’All of you approached me and said:’Let us send men ahead of us and let them spy out the Land, and bring word back to us’ - meaning: Let Moshe not think to send them himself, so that they bring back word to him alone, as they wanted only that the report come to them, as they said:’Let us send men.. and bring back word to us’.

The Malbim comments:’See’ - he said to them, that they would not need to go to war, and to conquer, because:’See, I have given before you the Land ‘, as if it was your poseession, and you do not have to fight, only to ‘come and inherit the Land’ - as Rashi brought, from our Sages, that had they not sinned in the matter of sending them himself spies, they would have had no need for weapons..

‘And I ‘ - Moshe - said to you at that time’ - now he comes to prove that there was no delay on his account, as the Abarbanel expounded, that the appointment of the judges and of the officers was, to lead the army in the time of battle for Canaan.

‘As I said to you’ (1:20-21), meaning: I said to you then that nothing is lacking from inheriting the Land - not the great journey which had separated you till now, because ‘you came to the Mountain of Emor’ and not that you would need to fight battles, as ‘Hashem gave before you the Land’, and you only need to ascend and inherit it, and you should therefore have neither fear nor be dismayed’.

‘You approached me - all of you’: After informing them that there was no delay either on account of Hashem, or of his’ - Moshe - to then immediately entering the Land, Moshe came to announce to the generation that they themselves were the cause for their forty years wanderings in the desert, this due to the sin of the spies.’

The Kli Yakar, comments that the words: ‘You have dwelt long enough’ at this mountain, ‘were the first rebuke that the people hated the Land, and settled at this mountain as their permanent settlement, and did not have the Land in their minds - though it was the special place for the performance of Mitzvot.

‘Instead ‘turn’ , towards the Land, ‘and סעו לכם: to your source.

‘Later, (1:19) this rebuke is elucidated, when Moshe said:’And we journeyed from Horeb and went through all that great and fearful desert’ - it should have said ’and we turned and journeyed from Horeb’, in the way that he said:’1:7):’Turn and journey’.

‘However, this is the purport of hid words: You are continuing in your ways - I said: ’Turn and journey’, that when you leave Mount Horeb, on which you learned Torah, turn to the Land, the place of performance of the Torah, as it is not the learning that is the main thing, but the deeds.

‘You, however, when you left Horeb, had a different outlook: to go from the place that was special for learning Torah - but you did not turn to the place where the Mitzvot were kept, as you remain in your hatred of the Land.

‘It therefore says:(1:19):’And we journeyed from Horeb and went through all that great and fearful desert’: each one of you, set his face to the desert, and not to the Land.’

Rav Zalman Sorotzkin brings a new insight, as to why Moshe Rabbeinu saw the need, at this time, to appoint judges: ’’At that time (1:16): Moshe sought a Mitzvah, in the merit of which Bnei Israel would inherit the Land, without offering up themselves in battle.

‘He found the teaching of our Sages: ( Sanhedrin 32 ), that ‘the appointment of righteous judges was כדאי: worthwhile keep all the warriors alive - so that none of them perished in battle, whilst the Land was being conquered - and for them to merit to settle the Land.’.

‘Therefore, Moshe commanded Bnei Israel ‘at that time’ : as they were about to go out to conquer the Land, to appoint proper judges.’

Rav Chaim MiChernowitz, introduces his commentary, by noting: ’There is a great distance between a person who himself merits Hashem’s blessings, and one who is not himself worthy of them, and only receives them as a legacy from his ancestors.

‘The latter’s blessings are limited by measure, to his inheritance.

‘Thisis why Moshe opened his words to Bnei Israel, by saying:’(1:6) ’The Lord our G-d spoke to us in Horeb, saying..’: He spoke to us, He being ‘our G-d’ alone, and not as ‘the G-d of our fathers’, as saying, that from ourselves, we merited that He is our G-d - and, as He is with us, everything is open to us, in our own merit.

‘Thus, He told us that we ourselves merit to inherit the Land.

‘What, then, is the meaning of the following word: לאמר: ‘to say’? To say to whom?

‘Let us note that - in this passuk - He said דבר, which is ‘harsh’ language, and we ask::What required ‘harsh’ language, as it is to the good of Bnei Israel, that they are to go to the Land!

‘The answer might be that perhaps Bnei Israel would not wish to leave the mountain, - after all they had witnessed there, receiving the Torah there, and meriting the residence of the Shechina in their midst - even the conquest of the seven lands, be they lands of milk and honey, cannot compare to sitting on this mountain - more pleasant than any earthly pleasure.

‘This is the reason Hashem spoke ‘harshly’ to them, as, because of His love for them, He wanted to give them the Land, that day - אמירה, ‘saying’ indicating, as our Sages teach: expressing love and affection.

‘This is why both ‘languages’ - דבר, a language of ‘harshness’, and לאמר, a language of affection - appear in the one passuk - to show that both were present here, the ‘harsh’ language being to cause us - out of His love for us - to leave the mountain, where they had become ensconced, where seemingly nothing had been lacking - in their eyes - as this was not the Will of Hashem, but that they ‘turn and journey’ from there, to the Land.

‘See, I have given before you the Land, come and possess the Land which the Lord swore to your forefathers..to give them and their descendants after them’.

‘As you have lost the merit of yourselves as soon as you journeyed from the mount of Hashem - and also in the incidents and places mentioned at the beginning of the Parsha- you only merit to inherit the Land because of the oath made to the Avot, which is limited by measure and boundaries - therefore, ‘come and inherit the Land of the oath to the Avot, and no more.

‘We find that even the whole of the Land was not conquered - because of their sins - and even David Hamelech did not venture to conquer the whole of the Land of Israel, before conquering the rest of the lands, to sanctify them with the sanctity of the Land of Israel, knowing that this was only possible if Bnei Israel themselves had the merit to do so, and he did not see them having this merit.’

Let us conclude, by savoring the Torah wisdom of the Alshich haKadosh:’Enough of you dwelling by this mountain’: True, I know that it is a great thing for you to dwell by this mountain, as it is the place where the Torah was given twice, and also the place where the Shechina hovered above you.

‘But know that greater than this will be yours in the Land, as now you are far from your roots, but there the Shechina is above, against the Land of Israel.

‘Therefore, when a Jew is outside the Land, he is separated from his roots - but when he comes to the Land, he nears his roots.

‘When he goes towards the Land, he is as one who comes nearer to himself and to his roots and to his essence - which is not the case whilst he is outside the Land, as he is as if separated from part of himself.

‘This is why Hashem said to Avraham: לך לך, saying: go to yourself, and near your being, as here - outside the Land of- you are far from yourself.

‘This is what Hashem is saying here: ’Enough for you to dwell here, turn and journey to you’ - meaning:’to you’: to you, you are journeying, as there are your roots.

‘He therefore did not say: ’and go’, but ‘and come’ - like one who comes to his home.

‘Further, by saying ‘turn and journey and come’ - when it would have sufficed to say: ’turn and come’ - and also in saying: ’See, I have given before you..’, as saying: Behold this I will do for you: before you arrive at the Emorite Mountain, all of you will miraculously, as one, see a sign that you will come to the Land, and you will recognize now as if the Land is already conquered before you - this is why the singular: ראה: see, is written, and not the plural: ראו.

‘Till now, Moshe related the great desire of Hashem, to bring them to the Land, but, alas, now he relates that they despised the Land, as the psukim relate.

‘This, as would it enter our hearts, that even if, a King would say to some of his servants: ‘I give you a goodly gift, come and take it for yourselves’, that they would not hasten to take it, or at least express their thanks to him.

‘Clearly, if they do not do so, it can only be because of the wickedness of their hearts, and that they are not happy with their king.

‘How much more so, when the King of Kings says to them: ’Enough of you sitting at this mountain, turn and journey from here..see, I have given the Land before you’ - and they not only did not journey there, nor in any way thank the King - indeed, they did not even say: ’We will do so’, but stood, and were silent.

‘This is the implied rebuke, of Moshe saying - later in our parsha - ‘Hashem spoke to us in Horeb, saying’: meaning, so that we should answer him - but they did not say a word, proving that they despised the Land.

‘Instead, they provided an ‘indirect’ answer, by theiir request that spies be sent - as we read, with the awesome results that ensued.’

לרפואת נועם עליזה בת זהבה רבקה ונחום אלימלך רפאל בן זהבה רבקה, בתוך פצועי צה"ל שאר חולי עמנו.