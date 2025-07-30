A haredi resident of Ashdod was allegedly physically and verbally assaulted at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday by three local youths. During the attack, which occurred when the man went to immerse new dishes in a ritual bath, as is required by Jewish law, the assailants beat the man, cursed, and insulted the victim.

"I just wanted to immerse dishes and I found myself up against a violent mob," the victim related to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. "I noticed them out of the corner of my eye; three young men were sitting there and looking to pass the time. I didn't pay attention and continued on my way, but the moment I passed them, one got up and came towards me and started cursing at me, words that I'm unable to repeat. Just from the insults, I could have had a heart attack. And then I felt a strong blow to the back."

According to the man, "I froze for a moment, I panicked - I didn't know how it would end. I quickly snapped out of it and ran toward the 9th Quarter."

He immediately contacted the Municipal Hotline and expressed frustration: "I can't believe it, we're in Ashdod and we feel like we're in Paris," he told the hotline.

Police forces responded to the incident quickly. Within five minutes, police cars arrived at the scene, one squad focused on Yerushalaim Boulevard, and another set out on foot to search the 9th Quarter using flashlights.

However, the suspects managed to flee before the forces arrived.