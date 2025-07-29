Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar summoned ith Dutch Ambassador to Israel Marriët Schuurman for a reprimand in response to recent anti-Israel actions undertaken by the Dutch government.

"Just held a formal reprimand (démarche) with Dutch Ambassador to Israel, Marriët Schuurman, following the steps the Dutch government recently decided on against the State of Israel and its security, and against ministers serving in its government," Sa'ar stated. "I told her that the Dutch government's policy towards Israel fuels antisemitism in the Netherlands. The same antisemitism that we were exposed to in its complete ugliness in the pogroms that took place on the streets of Amsterdam against Israelis last November."

He stated: "I said that Israel will not surrender to jihadist forces and, on this occasion, wished the Netherlands success in its future confrontation with radical Islamist elements that have established themselves in its territory."

Sa'ar added: "I said that the pressure should have been directed at Hamas and not at Israel. And in any case - the Netherlands' intention to bring about a change in Israeli policy by applying pressure on it - is rejected outright and doomed to fail."

Sa'ar stated that "steps like those taken by the Netherlands (as well as other countries) have already harmed the chances of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages, have strengthened Hamas's refusal, and are in fact pushing towards military escalation."

"I also said that Dutch Foreign Minister Veldkamp is well aware of the significant steps taken by Israel in the humanitarian aspect, and the choice to take actions against Israel following those steps demonstrates a lack of any connection between the reality on the ground and the policy of the Dutch government," he said. "I expressed regret that the outgoing Dutch government chose to convert a long-standing friendship with Israel into open hostility towards it, precisely during its difficult time, probably out of political interests. This attitude will not remain one-sided and without a response."

"I'm convinced that Israel has many friends among the Dutch people and that their voices will continue to be heard," Sa'ar concluded.