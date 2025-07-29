The starvation blood libel gained new traction last week at the exact same time Hamas blew up the latest ceasefire talks, ensuring that the international media would dutifully report on alleged Israeli evils rather than Hamas guaranteeing the war would continue.

As if by magic, somehow the 90 million free meals, two million a day, delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in recent weeks left Gazans hungrier than ever, according to the propaganda. Meanwhile, the United Nations continues to let its own aid rot in Gaza rather than attempt to feed the very people it claims are starving.

The starvation myth is as much a lie now as it was when OCHA head Tom Fletcher claimed without evidence or a shred of truth that 14,000 babies would die of starvation in Gaza in 48 hours. After 48 hours had passed, the number of babies who reportedly died of starvation was zero. But the truth did not matter, only the lie Fletcher spread on behalf of the UN and on behalf of Hamas.

The UN’s actions over the course of the war have proven conclusively that it has never been interested in feeding Gaza’s civilians, but has only ever been interested in feeding Hamas’s terrorists and leaders.

From the beginning, the UN turned a blind eye to Hamas’s stealing of the humanitarian aid.

-It did nothing as Hamas misused aid in the years before the October 7 massacre to build a tunnel network longer than the London Underground.

-It did nothing as aid trucks were looted and food was stolen. --It did nothing as Hamas took over UNRWA and became, in effect, a United Nations subsidiary.

As Hamas raked in the cash and got first dibs on the mountains of food and other aid that has flooded Gaza since October 7, the UN did more than turn a blind eye. It has done everything in its power to ensure that food for Hamas’s leaders and fighters is secured while fighting the delivery of aid directly to Gazans that bypasses Hamas.

Ultimately, that is what the UN’s war against the GHF amounts to. The GHF, by preventing aid from going to Hamas first, is undermining Hamas’s ability to feed its terrorists and to fund its war machine by selling the aid to Gazans and massively inflated prices despite the fact that the aid is supposed to be free. After the GHF began operations, many Gazans expressed shock that aid could be free after a year and a half of having to pay Hamas for the UN’s aid.

As the Washington Post reported earlier this month, citing Gazans who had the courage to speak out against Hamas: “Earlier in the war, Hamas relied on taxes imposed on commercial shipments and the seizure of humanitarian goods, according to Gazans and current and former Israeli and foreign officials. According to a Gazan who has worked at the border, plainclothes Hamas personnel routinely took inventory of goods at the Rafah crossing, until it closed last year, and at the Kerem Shalom crossing, though it was under IDF control. They also surveyed warehouses and markets.”

“Hamas profited ‘especially off the aid that had cost them nothing but whose prices they hike up,’ said a Gazan contractor who has worked at Gaza’s border crossings during the war,” the Post piece stated. “Over nearly two years, he said, he saw Hamas routinely collect 20,000 shekels (about $6,000) from local merchants, threatening to confiscate their trucks if they did not pay. He recalled that civil servants for the Hamas-led government said several times that they would kill him or call him a collaborator with Israel if he did not cooperate with their demands to divert aid. He said he refused. But he added that he knew at least two aid truck drivers who he said were killed by Hamas for refusing to pay.”

The looting continues apace. Yesterday, the IDF published footage of Hamas terrorists looting a truck carrying humanitarian aid on July 25. It also published photographs taken in recent months of Hamas terrorists enjoying a meal of fresh meat, fresh vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, and cake.

As IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee stated: "Starvation? Only on screens and for propaganda purposes. In reality - the tunnels are stocked with food, and the warehouses are full for their families. The real victims in Gaza are left to scavenge for crumbs. The terror organization steals the aid, fills its stomach, and then sheds crocodile tears in front of the cameras."

Meanwhile, the UN refuses to pick up and deliver the 950 trucks of aid that are sitting at the Kerem Shalom Crossing because of the restrictions meant to ensure the aid gets where it is supposed to go rather than to Hamas. Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, one of the networks’ biggest critics of Israel, reported that the IDF offered the UN five different routes to use to deliver that aid. The UN said no to all five.

The GHF has also offered to deliver the UN aid for free, an offer the UN again refused, because feeding Gazans is not the goal of the UN.

The supposed reason the UN refuses to do anything to prevent Hamas from stealing the aid is that doing so would violate the principle of “neutrality,” as if there is some value to being neutral when dealing with a genocidal terrorist organization that commits mass murder, mass rape, and seeks to wipe out an entire people.

Far from being neutral, the UN, which already employs Hamas members and lets Hamas run its schools, supports Hamas’s genocidal ambitions. If the UN had its way, Hamas would be free to fulfil its promise to commit as many October 7s as is necessary to wipe out the entire population of Israel. UN officials like Francesca Albanese and the heads of the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry against Israel, the latter of whom recently resigned, have openly stated that Israel does not have the right to defend itself against Hamas, a position that justifies the genocide Hamas seeks to commit.

The UN’s open support for Hamas in its war of genocide explains why it refuses any method of feeding Gazans that does not feed the leaders of Hamas before the ordinary people see a single bite.

Feeding Hamas is the goal, not feeding the people.

Funding Hamas’s war machine is the goal, not ending the war.

Murdering the population of Israel is the goal, not ensuring a better life for the population of Gaza.

A recent study published by Eitan Fischberger has proven definitively that Israel has provided more aid and food into Gaza per capita than any nation has ever provided to an enemy population in the history of modern warfare. Thanks to Israel, 381 kg of food per year for every person in Gaza has entered Gaza since the start of the war. In contrast, during the siege of Sarajevo during the 1990s, the UN’s efforts to deliver aid to the besieged population provided just a third of the per-capita aid Gazans have received, at 130 kg of food per person per year.

War expert John Spencer has also noted these facts, stating: “There is no historical precedent of a military providing the level of direct aid to an enemy population compared to what Israel has provided to Gaza.”

Facts mean nothing to the anti-Israel mob. Lies about Israel spread like a virus, all meant for the same purpose: to justify and facilitate a new Holocaust. The UN has become the lynchpin of the campaign of lies and has abandoned the people it claims to care about, the civilians of Gaza, all so that it can continue to feed Hamas’s attempts at genocide. It refuses to feed Gazans unless it can feed Hamas first.

Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.