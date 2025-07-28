A man in his mid-30s was killed this evening (Monday) at the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) after a large tree collapsed on him. The incident occurred within the hospital grounds.

The man had accompanied his pregnant wife, who had arrived at the hospital ahead of giving birth. He went out to get her some water, and while outside in an open area, the tree suddenly fell on him.

The cause of the tree falling is currently unknown.

Fire and Rescue Services reported that firefighters were dispatched to the scene and worked to extricate the man from under the tree using hydraulic tools and specialized rescue equipment. Medical personnel who arrived at the site were forced to pronounce him dead.

ZAKA Central District volunteers are operating at the scene, attending to the deceased with dignity and collecting evidence.