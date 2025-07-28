The law of unintended consequences is a no-brainer in Judea and Samaria.

Arabs living in Judea and Samaria (Yehuda and Shomron), aka the "West Bank" of the Jordan River when the area was occupied by the Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan, are demanding that the world provide them with an independent sovereign Arab state.

French President Emmanuel Macron just promised to declare France’s recognition of “Palestine” as a sovereign state at the UN in September. Macron’s call for a Palestinian Arab state seeks to pacify a growing immigrant Arab/Muslim population that recalls how colonial France murdered over 1-2 million North African Arabs in the 20th century. Most were Algerians, but that number includes Moroccans, Tunisians as well as other African Muslims.

The President of France is joined by England, Canada, Australia and others who seek to align with home-grown antisemites and pacify their growing Muslim populations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the idea “a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th” and a “reckless” contribution to Hamas propaganda.

As we shall explain, creation of such as state will inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences for the Arabs of Yehuda and Shomron.

Yehuda and Shomron Arabs should demand the opportunity to become residents of the State of Israel. They know and envy the quality of life their brothers and cousins enjoy in Israel. They know that Israeli Arabs enjoy equal rights, freedom and the best quality of life of any Arab population.

If Yehuda and Shomron Arabs have learned nothing else from the October 7th massacre and what is happening to Arabs in Gaza, the slaughter of Alawites in northwest Syria, and the campaign to annihilate the Druze communities living between Damascus and the Golan, they should realize what will happen to them if their dream of a two-state solution is realized. The “victorious” Hamas leaders of Gaza, joining with terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria and imported ISIS and other Jihadists will rule their lives. Yehuda and Shomron Arabs watch how the leaders of Hamas, while living in Gaza or as luxurious billionaires in Qatar and other Muslim countries, sacrifice their Arab brethren in order to achieve their goal to destroy Israel and acquire power and wealth.

If a two-state solution is the proposed reward for the October 7th catastrophe, what will happen to the Yehuda and Shomron Arabs in a newly established terrorist state called "Palestine"? That Arab population would suffer consequences similar to other Arab and Muslim populations. The alleged Palestinian Arab "refugees" from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and elsewhere (after 58 years of not being granted citizenship in the Arab countries they live in, so they can be called "refugees" after 4 generations ) will be given the so-called r"ight of return". They will view the majority population of Arabs who decided to remain in Yehuda and Shomron and not flee in 1948 or 1967, as traitors and collaborators with the Jewish State.

This newly arriving population has been taught hatred and revenge for more two and three generations. They will perceive the relative success of the establishment Arabs of Yehuda and Shomron with envy and hatred and will confiscate businesses, property and wealth. They will behead “collaborators”, destroy lives and families, rape women, kidnap children and enslave or remove all opponents. The local Yehuda and Shomron non militant Arab population will suffer a fate similar to the Fatah supporters who were tossed from buildings by Hamas in Gaza in 2007. Remember that there are many tall buildings in Ramallah and Hebron and that fundamentalist jihadists would use them to save ammunition and bullets.

In December 2024, a new regime took over Syria. These “liberators” soon attacked all those who they perceived as enemies. Druze, Alawite and Christian minority populations are being slaughtered. Anyone considered to be an ally of Assad is being ruthlessly murdered.

These are just recent examples of the brutal fate suffered by Muslim populations whether in Iraq, Libya, North Africa, and elsewhere, who became victims of Islamic fundamentalist violence. Be aware! Islamic Jihadists don’t limit their violence to Israelis and Jews but attack any opponent, as well as Christians and others, all over Africa and Asia. And don’t forget the tens of millions of Hindus slaughtered in India. And the fact that over the centuries, fundamentalist Shias and Sunnis have murdered each other in the millions. You might be next.

It is time for Yehuda and Shomron Arabs exhibit courage before it is too late. If they are not suicidal, they will show their brethren and the world that they do not want to suffer the fates of Gazans, Alawites, Druze and others. Demand that the Palestinian Authority be terminated and that Yehuda and Shomron become an integral part of the Jewish State of Israel. As permanent residents of Israel, Yehuda and Shomron Arabs will live peaceful, constructive, positive lives. You will have the same freedoms and opportunities that your brothers in Israel across the Green Line enjoy.

In addition, if the proclamation of Palestinian Arab statehood proposed by Macron’s France and over 100 UN members is implemented, Israel would have to either abandon or force withdrawal of over 500,000 Jews living in over 100 communities in Yehuda and Shomron as they did in 2005 from Gaza. That meaans no jobs, while now Palestinian Arabs working for Israelis receive much higher salaries than those working in the PA.

And what other terrible consequences would the current Yehuda and Shomron Arabs suffer? Fatah/ Hamas rivalry would lead to civil conflict. Armed militia would undermine any central authority creating a total breakdown of peaceful governance. Economic disruptions would result from limited access to employment. International donors would withdraw from a chaotic ungovernable state. Fundamental weaknesses in water, energy, and transport systems would impact normal life. Regional powers would exploit the transition, and back factions or pushing ideological agendas. Decades of unclear titles and overlapping claims would erupt into legal chaos or forced evictions. Competing visions for Islamic governance would violently polarize communities.

Remember what happened the last time a so-called peace deal was made. The Nobel laureates Simon Peres, Yitzchak Rabin, together with Arafat agreed back in 1993-95 that the time had come to create an autonomous PalestinianArab entity. About 40,000 armed gangsters and terrorists came from Tunisia and elsewhere first to Gaza and Jericho and took control of the society. Many of the Arab residents of Yehuda and Shomron were totally outraged. The local Arab leadership of many of the cities, villages, towns were displaced or fled. And many Arabs living peacefully in Yehuda and Shomron either threw their hands up in the air or voluntarily left.

If a so-called two state solution were imposed by the world, the progressive left, and the liberal Jewish establishment peaceful Arabs living in Yehuda and Shomron would soon be massacred.

Join with the various sovereignty spokespersons and movements in Israel, with congressional leaders, and other sane thoughtful, honest leaders around the world!

Do not be deceived by various proclamations that a two-state solution is on the horizon. Remarkable things have happened in the last few days. 71 members of the Knesset may have just taken the first step and have affirmed that Yehuda and Shomron is an integral part of the ancient Jewish homeland never to be abandoned. The US Congress and many local US states have decided not to use the term “West Bank” but rather correctly call the land Judea and Samaria or Yehuda and Shomron.

Remarkably, the tribal leader, Sheikh Jaabari, who claims lineage back to the time of Saladin and influence over the Arab residents in the Hebron district, just proposed breaking from the Palestinian Authority which he calls corrupt and illegitimate. He wants to replace the Oslo Accords with a tribal governance model rooted in Arab cultural structures. He claims that he can remove the PA from Hebron in days. This could be a seismic shift in Yehuda and Shomron politics—tribal realism replacing the corrupt Palestinian Arab regime. Similar local Arab authorities in Bethlehem, Ramallah, Nablus, and elsewhere can create the foundation for local governance with economic and security stability. A pathway has been opened.

The handwriting is on the wall. If you want to preserve yourselves. And your families. And your homes and your businesses. You should stand up and demand that the PA be ended, that Israel declares civil law, and grant residency as evidenced by blue Israel ID cards. When the Yehuda and Shomron Arabs stand up, the world will have no choice but to recognize that the criminal corrupt Arab regime initiated by Yasser Arafat 30 years ago has ended. The Arabs of Yehuda and Shomron can stand up and join with the Druze of Syria, many of whom are demanding to become residents of the sovereign state of Israel.

They know what to expect from Islamic jihadist fundamentalist Muslims. You as peace loving Muslims must stand up. Let the world know. Let the United States know. Let President Trump know. Let the Congress know. Let the UN know. Let the Europeans know that you no longer want to be potential targets of fundamentalist Islamic groups.

Be careful. Protect yourselves. Let the world know. That you will no longer be used as pawns in the war of annihilation against the State of Israel. The State of Israel is waiting for you. Stand up!