IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee has released new footage refuting Hamas’ claims of starvation in Gaza and illustrating the abundance found in the terror group’s tunnels.

The footage shows Hamas terrorists enjoying fine cuts of meat, fresh vegetables, eggs, and desserts.

Adraee wrote on social media: "Hamas' menu? While they market the so-called 'starvation of Gaza' to the world, the pictures don’t lie - Hamas terrorists are working up an appetite underground."

He continued: "The photos, taken in recent months in the tunnel kitchens, show fresh meat, fresh vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, and cake for dessert. Yes, cake... because terrorist warfare isn’t complete without fat."

Adraee added: "Starvation? Only on screens and for propaganda purposes. In reality - the tunnels are stocked with food, and the warehouses are full for their families. The real victims in Gaza are left to scavenge for crumbs. The terror organization steals the aid, fills its stomach, and then sheds crocodile tears in front of the cameras."

He concluded: "The real victims? The residents of Gaza, used as fuel for a deceitful campaign - one with a taste of cake and the stench of lies."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל