Paula White-Cain, senior adviser to the US administration and head of the United States Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, paid a special visit to the Western Wall together with her husband, Jonathan Cain, a member of the renowned rock band "Journey."

During the visit, she received a comprehensive briefing on the historical and religious significance of the Western Wall as a spiritual center that unites all religions and peoples. She also toured the innovative “Gateway to Heaven” exhibit in the Western Wall Tunnels, which tells the story of the Jewish people through the generations and connects visitors to Jewish history, tradition, and the enduring hope that has sustained the nation throughout the ages.

Before concluding her visit, White-Cain wrote a personal note with her heartfelt prayers and placed it between the stones of the Western Wall. In the guest book, she penned a moving message: “I am proud and grateful to be at this most sacred place - surely God has heard our prayers - may there always be peace with Jerusalem.”

White-Cain was hosted by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. Both expressed their deep gratitude for her personal support and for the unwavering support of the United States administration, led by President Donald Trump, for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.