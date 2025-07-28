The British government will convene a special session during the summer recess to discuss the war in Gaza and to demand that US President Donald Trump "apply greater pressure on Israel."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet with President Trump on Monday in Scotland, where he is expected to urge him to increase pressure on Israel in response to what Hamas has termed a "starvation campaign."

According to reports in the UK, Starmer plans to use the meeting to push Trump to adopt a "tougher stance toward Israel," call for renewed negotiations with Hamas, and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is expected to take part in a UN conference in New York this week, which will address, among other topics, the so-called "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent days, hundreds of British MPs have signed an open letter urging Prime Minister Starmer to follow the lead of French President Emmanuel Macron and recognize a Palestinian state.

Government sources in London stated that "the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if. The British government will present the steps it intends to take to help resolve the situation in the Middle East in the coming days."

They also claimed that "Prime Minister Starmer has been horrified by images of starvation, despair, and the suffering of infants and children in Gaza," despite Israel’s efforts to explain that these portrayals are part of a Hamas-led disinformation campaign.