The operational investigation into the Battle of Kibbutz Sufa on October 7, 2023 was completed, and its findings were presented to the bereaved families and the kibbutz community. The review was finalized under the leadership of former Southern Command Chief, Major General Yaron Finkelman.

The findings determined that the IDF failed in its defense mission of Kibbutz Sufa. At the same time, the investigatory team concluded that the kibbutz security coordinator, the local rapid‑response team, Division 80 forces, the Lotar Eilat counter‑terror unit, and Air Force Unit 190 acted with courage and engagement, preventing a far worse disaster from unfolding.

During the brutal attack on the kibbutz, one civilian resident and two members of the rapid‑response team were murdered. Local civilians and security forces fought with great bravery, at very great personal risk. Approximately 50 terrorists attacked, some infiltrated into the kibbutz, causing heavy damage to multiple homes.

Led by Colonel (Res.) Shemer Raviv with participation from other investigators, the inquiry spanned over a year and included interviews with security personnel and residents, analysis of CCTV footage, a police reconstruction video, citizen‑shot videos, and captured terrorist investigation materials.

This is a military operational investigation focused on the sequence of events, combat management, and performance of military forces. The battle at Kibbutz Sufa was one of many fronts across which the October 7 attack unfolded. The simultaneous infiltration by thousands of terrorists across dozens of locations made it extremely difficult for security forces to respond quickly to all combat points.

Summary: Timeline of Events at Kibbutz Sufa - October 7-8, 2023

Phase A (06:29-10:30):

Hamas launched a coordinated attack from Gaza. Dozens of terrorists infiltrated the area by foot and vehicle, overwhelming local IDF forces. A tank engaged early and slowed the advance. Four terrorists breached Kibbutz Sufa, killing a rapid response member and a resident. Simultaneously, Camp Sufa was attacked, resulting in heavy IDF casualties and loss of control. The kibbutz security coordinator successfully neutralized multiple terrorists, halting the first wave.

Phase B (10:30-11:53):

Around 30 terrorists fired from orchards north of the kibbutz. The local defense team and armed civilians responded; one member was killed. Several terrorists infiltrated but failed to reach homes, hiding instead within the kibbutz under continued fire.

Phase C (11:53-14:00):

Reinforcements from Division 80 and Lotar Eilat arrived, killed infiltrators, and coordinated with Air Force Unit 190. Helicopter strikes neutralized many attackers in the orchards and stopped their fire.

Phase D (14:00-18:30):

Additional reinforcements from Yahalom and Lotar Eilat cleared the kibbutz. By 18:30, Yahalom completed the operation, and the infantry training school took over responsibility.

Phase E (Evening October 7-Morning October 8):

Residents were evacuated. In the following days, IDF forces conducted broad sweeps, eliminating or capturing remaining terrorists hiding in orchards.

Key Conclusions