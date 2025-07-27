The Illinois landlord who murdered a six-year-old Palestinian Arab boy and wounded the boy's mother following the October 7 massacre has died in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Joseph Czuba was found guilty in February of murder, attempted murder, and multiple hate crimes for the killing of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of Hanan Shaheen, his tenants, in October 2023. Wadee was stabbed 26 times. Czuba was sentenced to 53 years in prison.

Czuba was 71 years old at the time of the murder and 73 years old at the time of his death. During the attack, he allegedly shouted, “You Muslims must die!”

According to testimony from his trial, Czuba committed the act because he was angered by the brutal October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Israel.