Residents of the Binyamin Regional Council recently received a letter from the Binyamin Rabbis Committee expressing concern over a cultural event selected by the council to close the summer season.

In the letter, the rabbis described the choice of the event as a "mistake" and suggested it could send messages inconsistent with the values of the religious community in the region. “The council's decision may normalize a phenomenon that contradicts the sanctity of Israel and the traditional family structure,” the committee wrote.

The rabbis said they had contacted council officials to convey their concerns directly. According to the letter, the council clarified that the decision was not intended to promote a specific agenda or offend religious sensibilities. As a result of the dialogue, both sides agreed to collaborate more closely in the future to ensure cultural events better reflect the diverse makeup of Binyamin’s religious and secular communities.

The rabbis also urged the public not to escalate the disagreement. “This is a time to set the issue aside and avoid further conflict,” the letter stated.

Addressing the broader topic hinted at in their message, the rabbis called on spiritual leaders and educators to engage sensitively with individuals facing identity struggles, offering personal support while firmly opposing the promotion of such issues as ideological causes.

The letter concluded with a call for unity and spiritual reflection as the Jewish observance of the Nine Days approaches: “Let us use this time to increase holiness and peace among the people of Israel.”