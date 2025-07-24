Rav Dov Begonis head of Yeshivat Machon Meir in Jerusalem

Regarding the war against Midian, the Torah says:

“And Moses spoke to the people, saying: Arm men from among yourselves for the army, and let them go against Midian to execute the Lord’s vengeance upon Midian” (Numbers 31:3).

Rashi explains: “The Lord’s vengeance” — for one who rises against Israel is as if he rises against the Holy One, blessed be He. Therefore, it does not say “the vengeance of Israel” (see Siftei Chachamim there).

Also, in the portion of Beha’alotcha it says:

“And it came to pass when the Ark set out, that Moses said: Arise, O Lord, and let Your enemies be scattered, and let those who hate You flee from before You” (Numbers 10:35).

Rashi interprets: “Those who hate You” — these are the enemies of Israel, for whoever hates Israel hates the One who spoke and the world came into being, as it is written:

“And those who hate You have lifted up their head. Against Your people they plot craftily” (Psalms 83:3-4).

Moses and the people of Israel understood that those who come to wage war against Israel are, in truth, waging war against the Holy One, for the name of the Lord is called upon us. As David said to Goliath the Philistine before killing him:

“You come to me with sword, spear, and javelin, but I come to you in the name of the Lord of Hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied” (I Samuel 17:45).

Even now, the wars of Israel in our days — from the War of Independence through all subsequent wars, including the current war — Israel’s enemies may come in the name of “Allah,” but in truth, they are fighting the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, who is the Master of all.

As King David, of blessed memory, said:

“Why do the nations rage and the peoples imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord and against His anointed” (Psalms 2:1-2).

At this time, we must unite immediately — as one person with one heart — in order to achieve a crushing victory over our enemies, and the divine promise will be fulfilled:

“You shall break them with a rod of iron; you shall shatter them like a potter’s vessel” (Psalms 2:9).

From this, the name of the Lord will be sanctified in the world, and all inhabitants of the earth will recognize and know that the Lord God of Israel is King, and His kingdom rules over all.

With hope for imminent victory and complete salvation.