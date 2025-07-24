A 13-year-old yeshiva student from central Israel was awarded compensation of NIS 106,000 this week following an injury caused by glass shards from a broken air monitoring station.

The incident occurred about two years ago when the child was on his way to school.

According to the lawsuit details, a ball kicked in the schoolyard hit the nearby air monitoring station and broke it. The glass shards scattered and reached the child's face, causing an injury and leaving a small scar.

The family approached lawyer Benjamin Arbiv and filed a lawsuit against several parties.

The legal process proved particularly complex as it involved many parties: the school from which the ball was kicked, the operators of the air monitoring station, and other involved parties. Each party attempted to shift responsibility onto another.

During the proceedings, it was necessary to first prove the exact circumstances of the incident and then determine which party was responsible for the damage. The lawsuit included a claim for compensation for physical injury, pain and suffering, and the scar left behind.

After a lengthy and complex legal process, during which evidence was presented and the responsibility of the various parties was determined, the sides reached a settlement agreement.

The court approved compensation of NIS 106,000 - an amount considered high compared to the level of injury, which left a relatively small scar.