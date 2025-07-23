Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu issued an unusual video message this week addressing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Republic's religious scholars, following reports that Iranian leaders attributed Israel's recent military success to supernatural forces.

Responding to claims made in Iran that Israel's military achievements were aided by "djinn" or demons, Rabbi Eliyahu firmly dismissed the allegation, stating, "That is simply a mistake. We do not use demons. There is wisdom that deals with demons, but we do not use them. Why? Because we have holy angels that help us in these wars."

The rabbi emphasized that these divine interventions are not unique to the present conflict, recalling similar outcomes in Israel's earlier wars. "How did we win alone in the Six Day War of 1967 against Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and all the countries that supported them? How did we prevail in 1948, practically without weapons, against ten nations? We are not angels. G-d sends angels to us, because He promises and fulfills."

Quoting Islamic texts, Rabbi Eliyahu appealed to the Iranian leadership to recognize the divine origin of Israel's resurgence. "It says in your own books—Surah 2, Surah 5, Surah 7, Surah 10, Surah 28—that G-d gave the Land of Israel to the People of Israel," he said, referencing passages in the Quran. "If you truly believe in G-d and do not falsify, read what is written."

He continued: "There is only one Torah, and it is written in it that G-d swore to give the Land of Israel to the People of Israel. After 2,000 years of exile, He brought us back. The Land was desolated, and now it is blooming. Jerusalem has been rebuilt, wisdom and prosperity have been granted to us. This is not from our own strength but a gift from G-d."

Rabbi Eliyahu warned that opposing Israel is tantamount to opposing divine will. "Anyone who goes against G-d has no chance in this world. It is a danger to oppose us, because G-d promised the Land to us. If you want to save your lives, go with G-d. Follow what He wrote in the Torah, and even in the words of your prophet Muhammad."

The video, delivered in Hebrew with Farsi subtitles, concluded with a call for the Iranian leadership to embrace truth and divine guidance. "Whoever walks with G-d will live. Whoever goes against Him will not succeed. It's a shame for you. Walk with G-d and live."