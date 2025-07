החשוד בזריקת אבנים תועד בשעת מעשה - ונעצר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Judea and Samaria Border Police filmed and caught an Arab throwing rocks at them in the city of Shechem (Nablus). With the direction of the Samaria Regional Battalion, he suspect was located in his home a short time later.

He was arrested and taken for questioning at the Investigations and Intelligence Wing and was later jailed.