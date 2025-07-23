The haredi community in New York is reeling from a wave of recent digital fraud schemes that have caused tens of thousands of dollars in losses for unsuspecting victims.

In one case, a haredi woman in New York fell victim to a sophisticated scam involving $12,000.

According to Yeshiva World News, the scam operated by means of the perpetrator remotely accessing the woman’s computer and displaying a fake error message.

He then instructed her to call a phone number that appeared to belong to a technical support company, but actually connected her directly to the scammer.

Over the phone, the fraudster convinced the woman that her system had a critical issue requiring immediate paid repair.

In a bold move, the scammer physically came to the haredi neighborhood and met the woman on the street to collect the money.

The incident, which was captured on camera, highlights evolving methods used by fraudsters targeting members of the haredi community in the United States.

In response, the local Shomrim organization issued warnings to residents.

Moshe Vitriol, head of public safety in Kiryas Joel, said the case is now being handled by state police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He also reported a rise in check theft from mailboxes, including one case involving a stolen check worth $150,000. Vitriol urged residents to use secure delivery services for large transactions.