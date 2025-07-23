"The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, issued a statement this morning (Sunday), for the first time, demanding that Gazan residents in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah evacuate the region in preparation for a potential ground maneuver.”

The IDF has so far avoided operating in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah out for fear of the safety of hostages being held in the area.

Obviously not to harm civilians, the IDF has no option other than to alert Hamas. Israel’s decency is quite extraordinary and I doubt any other country would do the same at a huge cost to its soldiers and itself.

I have thought for a long time someone has to make a hard decision and take responsibility. King David wasn’t allowed to build the Temple, but he was not prohibited from planning for it and assembling materials needed for when his son Solomon would build it. In other words, he made the decision, aided, but couldn’t fulfil it. The decision wasn’t left for Solomon.

Similarly, someone has to call an end to this situation where Israel is being blackmailed with the hostages. Israel cannot allow itself to be blackmailed again. I believe if it was any other country that had its citizens kidnapped, they would have gone in swiftly and hugely and Gaza would have been turned into rubble in days from the air and Hamas utterly destroyed. The hostages may or may not have survived, but Hamas certainly would not have. Ideally that is what Israel could and possibly should have done, but it is a far too decent and humane society.



No one wants to harm the hostages, but the arithmetic and logic is against continuing as we are. In excess of 888 soldiers have died in this war plus thousands injured and maimed. There are apparently twenty hostages still alive. The hostages are innocents caught up in this war.

The current negotiations are an attempt to get at least ten hostages out, but as usual at a great cost. I hope and pray we can get them all out, but if ten come out, I think Hamas will not budge on the remaining ten and if the IDF get close, will murder them out of pure viciousness. They already murdered others in cold blood.

Israel has to finish this war and destroy Hamas. There isn’t a single righteous Arab/Islamist in Gaza who has come forth with information in spite of a $5 million reward. They are all Hamas.

Israel therefore has to go in and possibly lose the remaining hostages. There but for the grace of G-d go all of us, both hostages, families and decision makers.

King David couldn’t build the Temple, but Solomon could and look what came as a result and the glory of finally building and having a Temple. It will be a very sad and painful day if we lose the hostages and the left wing and its media will take full advantage of it, but the war will end, Hamas will be no more, Gaza emptied and the beginning of a new era and a new Middle East.

Israel has a unique opportunity as a result of this war to substantially rid itself and the Middle East of the uncivilised Islamic terrorist savages. All of them including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Houthis, all internal terrorists, dismantle the Palestinian Authority and also rid Iran of the medieval and evil Ayatollah regime.

In doing so Israel will not only set a great example to a feckless Europe, but the whole world and will do the whole world a great favour. By the whole world I include China and especially Russia whose future actually lies with Europe and will move in that direction as soon as Putin is gone.



The world, especially Europe right now, cannot go on with the threat of Islam in its midst. Islam has taken advantage of the West’s democracy, liberalism, laws et al and these now have to be changed as not doing so endangers Europe and Britain where the useless and weak governments are pandering to the Islamists for votes and the Islamists are using these countries’ ruling parties to take over their countries.

Hard decisions have to be made in Europe and Britain as well.

History has proven over and over again that some incident somewhere, neither big nor small, can and often does lead to far bigger consequences and revolutionary changes. The assassination of the Grand Duke Ferdinand lead to WWI. One man’s death lead to the deaths of millions.

Weak, bad and stupid decisions lead to awful consequences. History is full of examples including the most recent history. Take the stupidity of Jimmy Carter throwing his ally, the Shah under the bus in his misguided self-righteousness and stupidly, in the name of spreading democracy, supporting Ayatollah Khomeini and look what happened to Iran and the threats it has presented as a result over the last forty six years. Jimmy Carter owned what happened to Iran, but I can presume it didn’t bother him or play on his conscience. (What an inappropriate man to elect as President. And the American repeated the stupidity again in electing Obama and Biden. )

Israel is fortunate it is currently blessed with the best Prime Ministerf or dealing with the situation. I doubt any other of the candidates and wannabes could have achieved what Netanyahu has achieved, navigated the international threats, survived and managed Obama and Biden, these Presidents’ deliberate attempts at undermining and unseating him, spurious political arrest warrants from the ICC, horrendous internal politics not only from the opposition, but the ever present stress and danger of the parties in his coalition. Add to that military decisions, the madness of the court cases against him, an Attorney General appointed by the opposition when they briefly held power who undermines him, an unelected Judiciary that has staged a judicial coup and doesn’t know its place in a balanced democracy and much much more….. and all of this whilst at war on seven fronts.

It is Netanyahu with his cabinet who have to be decisive, brave and wise and have to make the difficult decision to destroy Hamas and unfortunately decide the fate of the remaining hostages. Not easy with the pressures of the hostage families. May Hashem guide Netanyahu and his cabinet, aid our military and save our hostages. A very hard decision has to be made.

There is no other choice.

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.

20 July 2025