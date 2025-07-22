תיעוד: תקיפות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the 98th Division continued operating in the Shuja'iyya and Zeitoun areas of Gaza City today.

Hundreds of precise strikes have been carried out in support of troops on the ground, resulting in the destruction of terrorist infrastructure including: observation posts, launch positions, weapons storage facilities, and several underground terror tunnels. In addition, dozens of terrorists have been killed in the area.

As part of the operation, troops of the 7th Brigade identified three terrorists wearing camouflage clothing moving toward IDF troops. Within a short period of time, reserve troops from the Commando Brigade, in cooperation with Israeli Air Force aircraft and under the direction of the division’s fire control center, killed the terrorists.

In another operation, a terrorist cell planting explosives in the ground, intended to attack IDF troops, was killed.