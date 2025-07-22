סמוטריץ' על דברי הרמטכ"ל ללא קרדיט

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday revealed a conversation he held with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that discussed the possibility of annexing territory in the Gaza Strip.

Smotrich claimed during a conference titled "The Gaza Riviera - from Vision to Reality" that Zamir expressed support for security annexation.

Smotrich stated: "I really believe that there is a great opportunity here. You can start with the northern border area and establish three communities there. They're already talking about it."

In his remarks, Smotrich discussed the idea and added that some call it "security annexation." According to the Minister, "The Chief of Staff told me last week that we need security annexation."