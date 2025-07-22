The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday responded to a statement issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), which accused Israeli forces of attacking a building housing WHO staff and their families in Deir al-Balah, as well as damaging the organization's main warehouse in Gaza.

According to the WHO, intensified hostilities in Deir al-Balah followed an evacuation order issued by the Israeli military. The organization claimed its staff residence was struck three times, causing a fire and significant damage, and alleged that Israeli forces mistreated civilians sheltering at the site. WHO further reported that several of its personnel were detained, with one still in custody, and that its warehouse was later looted after sustaining damage from an explosion.

In response, the IDF stated that its troops had identified gunfire originating from the Deir al-Balah area on Monday and responded toward the source of the shooting. The military emphasized that prior to initiating operations in the area, it had warned the civilian population to evacuate for their safety and maintained contact with international organizations operating locally.

"The IDF maintains continuous and consistent contact with the international organizations, and throughout the war, has facilitated the safe evacuations of their personnel from evacuated areas, in coordination with the troops and in accordance with operational requirements," the statement said.

The IDF noted that efforts are coordinated to support the relocation of critical facilities to alternative locations as required by the needs of international organizations. During its activity against terrorist elements in the area, IDF troops detained several individuals suspected of terrorist involvement. After field questioning, most were released and evacuated in coordination with international bodies.

The IDF underscored that all detainees are treated in accordance with international law. It added that, during security checks, it is sometimes necessary for suspects to temporarily remove parts of their clothing to ensure they are not concealing explosive devices or other weapons.

"The IDF will not refrain from operating in areas where terrorist activity threatens the security of the State of Israel," the statement concluded.