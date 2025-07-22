As Rodney Dangerfield might have said, Stephen Colbert got no respect.

Let me say this upfront, America stopped being funny when Johnny Carson went off the air May 22, 1992.

That’s 33 years of humorlessness. Yes, I exaggerate, to make a point, only I don’t remember what it is.

New York used to be the funniest town in the world, back when Catskill Jews ran the culture, but today, instead of Jackie Mason or Don Rickles, we’ve got Zohran Mamdani.

Did I spell it right?

Even the name is a turn-off. Sounds positively Gulag. It is a joyless, brutish name, fit for some Commissar out in Siberia.

It has no ring to it, even as we might say, Zohran Mamdani, Commissar of the City of New York.

It is an angry name, suited perfectly for the man.

Zohran gets nobody to laugh, smile or chuckle, nor did Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

I think thereabouts is my point. The left, the Liberals, killed comedy.

They have killed New York, Broadway and Hollywood with their gloomy take on everything.

Take Germany, please. Robin Williams was over there a while back and became part of a TV talk show.

A woman had a specific question for Williams. Why is Germany so dull and humorless?

“Maybe it’s because you killed all the funny people,” Williams explained without missing a beat.

Beautiful.

Notice this, please, that for better or worse, I am writing all this by myself. I have no staff of writers, editors, fact-checkers, researchers doing this for me.

Yes, writing is a lonely business.

Unless you are Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, or Stephen Colbert, the big three hosts of late night, until Colbert got cancelled by his bosses at CBS last week.

Whoopie!

Colbert offended half the country. His monologues were rambling lectures against Trump. Colbert was spiteful, hateful.

I can get that from a neighbor up the street, though one of my nurses quipped, “One down, two to go.”

Yes, Kimmel is sure to be next.

Aren’t we supposed to be entertained by these “comedians?” There is nothing funny during the day…one terrible thing after another.

At least by night, make it stop.

A funny monologue, a clever give and take, host to guest…that is all we ask before falling off to sleep, a concept so wonderfully understood by Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

People are not asking for the Dalai Lama for their midnight repose.

Colbert, like the others, is paid millions for being an arrogant stooge. He’s got a staff of 200 people backing him up and still America frowns.

