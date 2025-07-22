A federal appeals court on Monday overturned the conviction of Pedro Hernandez, who was serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for the 1979 killing of 6-year-old Etan Patz - one of the most high-profile missing child cases in US history.

According to The Associated Press, the court ruled that the trial judge gave a “clearly wrong” and “manifestly prejudicial” response to a jury inquiry during Hernandez’s second trial in 2017. The first trial ended in a deadlock in 2015 .

Unless retried within a “reasonable period,” Hernandez, now 64, must be released, the court said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the ruling.

Hernandez, then a teenager working in a local store, was arrested in 2012 following a tip that he had made past statements about killing a child. He later confessed to police , claiming he lured Etan into a basement with a soda and choked him. His attorneys argued the confession was coerced and influenced by mental illness and a low IQ.

The case became a national symbol of missing child tragedies. Etan was one of the first children featured on milk cartons, and his disappearance helped inspire the creation of a national hotline and National Missing Children’s Day, observed each year on May 25.