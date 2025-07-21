Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the American actor widely recognized for his role as Theo Huxtable on the iconic television series The Cosby Show, died on Saturday while on vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Costa Rican authorities reported that Warner drowned after being swept away by a powerful ocean current at Cocles Beach in the Limón province. His death was confirmed to be the result of asphyxiation caused by drowning.

Warner gained national attention as a teenager for his performance on *The Cosby Show*, where he portrayed the only son in the Huxtable family. The show ran from 1984 to 1992 and played a pivotal role in reshaping portrayals of African-American families in American media. Warner’s performance earned him an Emmy nomination in 1986.

After his breakout role, Warner continued to build an extensive career in television. He starred in series such as Malcolm & Eddie and Reed Between the Lines, and held recurring roles in several notable productions, including Sons of Anarchy, American Crime Story, Suits, and The Resident. In recent years, he appeared in 9-1-1 and Grown-ish.

In addition to his acting, Warner was active as a director, musician, and spoken word performer. He received a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Jesus Children" and was later nominated in 2022 for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Warner also worked in radio and podcasting. In 2024, he launched Not All Hood, a podcast that highlighted varied narratives within the Black community. He remained involved with the project up until his death.

Known for guarding his personal life, Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, both of whom remained out of the public eye.

Following his passing, tributes from peers and admirers quickly surfaced. Actor Eddie Griffin referred to Warner as his “big little brother,” with many praising his multifaceted talents and lasting influence in the entertainment industry.

Warner often spoke about the lasting impact of The Cosby Show, crediting it with helping to affirm the presence of the Black middle class in American culture. His legacy spans acting, music, and poetry, leaving an indelible mark on multiple generations.

Details regarding funeral arrangements have yet to be released.