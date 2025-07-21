A political source stated that Israel is no longer willing to compromise on the withdrawal maps presented as part of the plan for the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

According to the source, Hamas must accept the terms presented that would lead to a ceasefire, ending the suffering of the people of Gaza.

According to Kan News, the mediators are trying to exert pressure on the terrorist organization to respond to the proposed deal for the release of hostages, but without success. Israel is also attempting to apply pressure on the issue, including military actions, to challenge the organization and push for progress in the talks.

In the meantime, to increase the pressure on Hamas, the IDF has initiated a ground maneuver in the Deir al-Balah area in the center of the Gaza Strip, marking the first such operation since the beginning of the war. Until now, the IDF has avoided moving closer to the central 'refugee' camps area due to concerns that hostages may be held there.

The IDF stated that the operation in the area will proceed slowly, with steps being taken to ensure that no danger is posed to the hostages.