The European Jewish Association (EJA) issued a statement on Monday expressing deep concern over the conduct of the Belgian authorities toward two Israeli participants in the Tomorrowland music festival, who were questioned following a complaint alleging that, as IDF soldiers, they had committed war crimes.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin noted that the politically motivated investigation reflects a distorted and flawed moral compass, as IDF soldiers operate within the framework of their lawful duties to defend their country—duties comparable to those of any soldier serving in a democratic nation. Meanwhile, the individual who filed the complaint is known for his public support of Hezbollah—a terrorist organization responsible for the deaths of numerous civilians.

“Granting legitimacy to such actors undermines the credibility of Belgium’s law enforcement institutions and encourages extremism,” stated Rabbi Margolin. “Once again, we are witnessing a troubling double standard. We do not see the same eagerness to launch investigations when it involves figures from regimes such as Iran, Turkey, or China, or even Western democracies involved in foreign conflicts. Why is it always Israel that is singled out?”

Belgian MP Michael Freilich, who also serves as EJA’s special envoy on combating antisemitism, added that Belgium must remain a country where Jews and Israelis feel safe and welcome—not a place where they are politically harassed under the guise of human rights.