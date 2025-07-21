Tens of thousands of attendees at the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium experienced a unique opening to a performance when the voice of well-known rabbi and kabbalist Rabbi Shlomo Yehuda Be'eri, better known as the "Yanuka," echoed through the speakers.

The rabbi's teachings were integrated into the track by Israeli psytrance DJ duo Vini Vici, which includes Matan Kadosh and Aviram Saharai, at the beginning of their set on the festival's main stage.

Before the music started, Rabbi Be'eri's voice could be heard saying: "The power of music could fix man's soul; music can bring man to purity; it goes into his soul. When you play music for a purely spiritual purpose, the power of music enters the chambers of the soul, cleanses, and rebuilds man. Music is a power that can't be explained."

Last year, the duo performed the popular Jewish song "Machshavot Tovot" for the thousands attending the festival.