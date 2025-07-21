Israel’s National Mathematics Team has achieved its best result ever since the country began participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 1979.

All six team members won medals at the prestigious global competition, held this year in Australia, including 4 gold medals, 1 silver, and 1 bronze — earning Israel 6th place out of 110 countries worldwide.

This marks an historic milestone for Israel’s mathematics team at the 66th IMO, founded in 1959. The Israeli team competed against 639 students, achieving unprecedented success.

Medal-winning team members included:

• Raz Dvora - from Rehovot, 12th grade, De Shalit High School - gold medal

• Eithan Grinzaid- from Petah Tikva, 12th grade, Ehad Ha'Am High School - gold medal

• Shahar Blumentzvaig- from Modi’in, 11th grade, Atid Lod Science High School - gold medal

• Yotam Budnik - from Rehovot, 11th grade, De Shalit High School - gold medal

• Nadav Dan Tamari - from Ramat Gan, 12th grade, Ohel Shem High School - silver medal

• Ariel Doron - from Ramat Hasharon, 12th grade, Kfar Hayarok - bronze medal

Israel’s Ministry of Education and the Maimonides Fund’s Future Scientists Center led the preparation of Israel’s national science teams for participation in international Olympiads.

The mathematics team was trained at the Weizmann Institute of Science, led by Academic Director Dr. Dmitry Novikov and Head Coach Lev Radzivilovsky. The delegation was led by Dr. Dan Carmon, with trainers Daniel Kaner, Giora Shvidler, and Ronel Lakker .

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said: "Within one week, Israel’s students reminded the world — and ourselves — what’s possible when an education system believes in excellence and nurtures it consistently. Following the impressive victory in chemistry, the mathematics team set a new benchmark with four gold medals and a record-breaking ranking — an achievement unmatched since Israel began participating in the Olympiad."

"Behind these results are not only extraordinary students — Raz, Eitan, Shahar, Yotam, Nadav, and Ariel — but a clear educational vision, a strong partnership between the Ministry of Education, the Future Scientists Center, and the Weizmann Institute, and above all, a deep commitment to giving our students the tools to break boundaries. This is not just a week of success — rather the forward movement of an entire system."

Yarom Ariav, Chairman of the Maimonides Fund’s Future Scientists Center, added, "This is an historic and inspiring achievement that places Israel at the forefront on the stage of global mathematics. The team competed against the world’s most talented students and showed exceptional talent, determination, and ability. We congratulate the team and their trainers for giving us all a sense of national pride. We will continue working with the Ministry of Education and academic institutions to provide advanced tools and opportunities to realize the immense potential of Israel’s future generation."

Prof. Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute of Science, commented: "The team’s accomplishment at the IMO is truly outstanding. It is a testament to the talent, hard work, and learning spirit of our youth, and to the tremendous potential they hold."

"At the Weizmann Institute, we are proud to lead the team through their scientific training and view the nurturing of tomorrow’s scientific leadership as both a privilege and a mission. In a world where scientific and technological innovation is a key pillar of national resilience, achievements like this go far beyond medals — they are milestones pointing to a future where Israel continues to lead, innovate, and shape the global stage."