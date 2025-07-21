A serious incident occurred on Sunday in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem, when a foreign individual entered a residential apartment through an unlocked door.

The incident took place on one of the streets in the older section of the Kamenitz neighborhood. The intruder managed to enter the home, drawing the attention of some of the family members who were present.

The mother, who was in the apartment at the time, acted quickly and succeeded in forcing the intruder out of the house within a short time, before he caused any physical harm or stole anything.

Following the incident, the woman reported the break-in to the police. Officers who arrived at the scene took her detailed statement, conducted searches in the area in an effort to locate the suspect, and questioned other neighbors who may have seen him nearby.

As of now, the intruder has not been found, and the police investigation is ongoing.