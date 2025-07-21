The family of IDF soldier Avraham Tzadok, of blessed memory, a member of a distinguished rabbinic lineage, is pushing back against media reports regarding the circumstances of his death—firmly stating that he fell in battle while performing his duty, and did not commit suicide.

“He was a young man surrounded by love, cared for, and full of life,” said his uncle, Rabbi David Tzadok, rabbi of Moshav Ora, in a statement to Israel National News. “His weapon was not found near him—there’s a Military Police investigation underway, and we will not remain silent.”

Avraham Tzadok, son of Rabbi Tzemach Tzadok and grandson to a prominent rabbinic dynasty, was raised in the Ateret Shlomo Yeshiva in Beit Shemesh and studied at the Hebron Yeshiva in Jerusalem. His family and rabbis describe him as a gifted Torah scholar with noble character traits, deep humility, infectious joy, and a rare ability to connect people across sectors. “He never sought honor or attention—only to give and love others,” his uncle recounted.

Following the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, Avraham made a bold decision to leave yeshiva and enlist in combat service. He began at the Gavna pre-military academy, joined the Nahal Brigade, was selected for a reconnaissance unit, excelled in the combat medics course, and later completed a commanders' course ranking in the top third.

His friends recall that even within the military framework, his outstanding personality stood out—marked by humility, joy, and love for Israel. “A refined and exceptional young man,” said Rabbi Tzadok. “He bridged worlds, spread peace and unity, always with a natural smile.”

The family remains adamant that his death occurred in combat: “The soldier who found him said his weapon wasn’t beside him. So many friends came during the shiva and spoke of his light and goodness. May his soul be bound in the bond of life.”