תיעוד מפעילות חטיבת הצנחנים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The troops of the Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, completed their mission in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

During the operations, the troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. They dismantled terror infrastructure, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, arms, and explosives.

Additionally, in cooperation with combat engineers from the Yahalom Unit, they dismantled several underground routes used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

תיעודים מהשמדת מנהרות טרור בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

In one of the operations, the troops identified Hamas terrorists and quickly eliminated them before they could approach the troops.

The IDF stated that the Paratroopers Brigade will continue on its next mission in the Judea and Samaria area.