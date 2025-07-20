Dozens of youths attacked Arab workers at the Cinema City movie theater in Jerusalem after they refused to reopen the refreshments after closing time.

Footage from the incident shows the suspects tossing projectiles at the workers behind the stand while chanting "Death to Arabs." In return, the workers hurled projectiles back.

Police were called to the scene, but most of the assailants fled before law enforcement arrived.

A police officer commented on the incident: "This was a very severe incident. We will show zero tolerance for racially motivated violence. We are making every effort to find the suspects and bring them to justice."

Cinema City issued the following statement: "We view with utmost seriousness the violent incident that occurred late at night at our Jerusalem complex. Dozens of teenagers rioted, cursed, and threw objects at concession stand staff with the intent to harm them, until police forces arrived and dispersed the attackers.

"Violent incidents receive special attention and are addressed with all means at our disposal, including security and police intervention, as was the case here. We call on our audience and their parents to educate their children to uphold a culture of respectful viewing and recreation, ensuring a powerful and enjoyable experience for all."