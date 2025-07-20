A Kan News exposé has uncovered two Israelis suspected of swindling tourists and citizens out of thousands of shekels while operating out of Thailand.

According to the report, during Operation Rising Lion, the two sold tickets for a boat ride to Israel while the country's skies were closed. They requested payment ahead of time through bank transfer, and after that, they disappeared without providing anything in return.

Journalist Daniel Eliezer reported that the same phone number used by the suspects was used for other scams, including sales of concert tickets and gift cards.

After the money was transferred, the scammers ensured it was moved onward to accounts belonging to individuals they had found online, who carried out the withdrawals or further transfers in exchange for payment.

In light of the numerous complaints against them, arrest warrants were recently issued in Israel for the two suspects.