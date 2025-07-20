נהג ערבי השליך כוס קפה על חרדים דוברות המשטרה

The police received a report last night (Saturday evening) of an assault in eastern Jerusalem, where a driver stopped his car near haredi pedestrians on Sultan Suleiman Street and threw a coffee cup at them. The motive for the act is suspected to be racist.

Officers from the Shalem Police Station and the Jerusalem Yassam unit quickly arrived at the scene, with the assistance of observation officers from the Jerusalem District's control center, and located the suspect within minutes.

The suspect, a resident of eastern Jerusalem in his 30s, was arrested and transferred to the Shalem Police Station for questioning. Today, he will appear in court for a hearing on extending his detention.

The police stated, "The Israel Police takes all forms of violence very seriously and will continue to act resolutely with zero tolerance against anyone who engages in violence or bullying, and attacks others in public spaces or anywhere else."