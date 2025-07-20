MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) sent a personal letter to the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, requesting to enlist for active duty in the IDF during the upcoming Knesset recess, under the "Shlav Bet" (Stage B) volunteer framework.

In his letter, Succot expressed his desire to join combat service at this time out of a sense of mission and a personal commitment to take part in defending the State of Israel. “Defending the people of Israel is both a right and an obligation,” he wrote. He added that beyond his personal motivation, the move also carries significant public weight in light of the heated debate over equality in sharing the national burden.

Succot noted that he had attempted several times over the years to enlist, but was denied due to an exemption granted in light of his ideological opposition to the disengagement from Gush Katif. Now, against the backdrop of the current sensitive security situation and the parliamentary recess, he seeks to fulfill his long-held desire to serve meaningfully in the IDF.

This is an unusual request by a sitting Knesset member to return to uniform, and it is expected to be reviewed by military officials in the coming days.