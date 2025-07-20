The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, issued a statement this morning (Sunday), for the first time, demanding that Gazan residents in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah evacuate the region in preparation for a potential ground maneuver.

This area has previously been outside the scope of the ground maneuver zone. "The IDF continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy and terrorist infrastructure in the area, and is expanding its operations to regions where it has not operated before. For your safety, immediately evacuate southward towards Al-Mawasi."

The IDF has so far avoided operating in that area out of fear for the safety of hostages being held in the area. In the recent liberation efforts in Gaza, some hostages were released from the area, and the buildings appeared intact in footage and photographs from the area.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters stated in response: "Can anyone promise us that this decision will not come at the cost of losing our loved ones? We expect the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and senior IDF officials to urgently explain to Israeli citizens and families what the fighting plan is and how exactly it protects the hostages who are still in Gaza."