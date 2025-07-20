The reconstruction of a new neighborhood In Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was demolished during the October 7 massacre, is currently underway — but surprisingly, all funding has come solely from donations, as reported by journalist Almog Boker.

According to Boker, not a single shekel has been provided by the state for the neighborhood's construction, and the entire project is being funded by public and charitable donations. More than 20 homes have already been renovated — including houses of former hostages who wish to return — and this work too has been funded exclusively through donations.

One particularly disturbing fact concerns the condition placed on government funding: while the state pledged a rehabilitation budget of approximately NIS 350 million, it stipulated that a NIS 40 million donation must first be raised. Until that donation is secured, no government rehabilitation funds will be released — and that condition remains unchanged.

During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Nir Oz, he was taken on a tour of the new neighborhood and saw the construction work firsthand. Amid the sound of drilling, it was made clear to him that the entire neighborhood is being built from donations. Nevertheless, Boker reports, nothing has changed since.

"This story — word for word — was confirmed by all relevant sources," Boker stated. He concluded: "Sad. Shameful."