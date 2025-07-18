An 83-year-old woman, holding both Israeli and Greek citizenship, fell to her death from the fifth-floor balcony of a local hotel in Loutraki, Greece. According to reports, her partner was with her at the time.

Israel's Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad and the Israeli Embassy in Athens stated they are handling the case and are in contact with her family.

A month ago, the body of Israeli author Michal Peleg, 65, who had been missing for several days in Crete, was found. Her family believes she slipped and fell from a cliff into the water.