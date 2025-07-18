Menachem Kalmanson, a bereaved brother and recipient of the Israel Prize, has called for a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, including the severance of all water, electricity, and fuel supplies. In a strongly worded message, he criticized government policy and accused it of disregarding soldiers’ lives, saying, “You made a promise - now fulfill it.”

Kalmanson, a member of the executive board of the Forum of Heroism, demanded that the government act to decisively defeat Hamas rather than continue with what he called a policy of “dangerous appeasement.” “A year and nearly ten months ago, we were forced into this war - a war of unparalleled justice - and we have paid a very heavy price,” he said. “I remember the horrors of Hamas, and this week we were all reminded of that same ideology in Syria - it is the same ideology as ISIS and the extremist Sunni groups.”

He warned of a loss of direction and declared, “The people of Israel and our soldiers went out determined, understanding that Hamas cannot remain next to our border, just meters from our towns and kibbutzim. All this time Hamas has been demanding the removal of the security perimeter, and the government is moving toward them step by step. The public gave a mandate to defeat Hamas - but what we are seeing is contempt for the lives of our soldiers and the exhaustion of the families. The circle of bereaved families continues to grow - all because of decisions that could be prevented.”

Kalmanson also called for an end to the flow of humanitarian aid, which he claimed goes directly into Hamas’ hands: “Commanders watch trucks entering Hamas’ hands while they risk their lives protecting humanitarian centers. Water and food are flowing freely throughout the Strip - that cannot continue. It’s time to impose a total siege on northern Gaza - no water, no electricity, no fuel. The civilian population should move south. There's no need even for a humanitarian city - the infrastructure is already there.”

He reiterated his commitment to the residents of the Gaza envelope: “They cannot return to being neighbors of Hamas. We cannot keep them confined to shelters while Hamas is just meters away. We cannot abandon the territory for which our soldiers gave their lives. We demand from the government: you made a promise - fulfill it. Your mandate has run out. The time has come.”