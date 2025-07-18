A senior official in the Hamas terror organization, who is closely involved in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas currently taking place in Doha, Qatar, stated that realistic compromise proposals have been presented. However, the official noted that reaching an agreement depends on the position of the United States, which has the leverage to pressure Israel.

Speaking to the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, the Hamas official said the IDF's redeployment maps presented by Israel are a positive step and could help create a more conducive political atmosphere for reaching an agreement.

He added that the negotiations are at a sensitive stage, with both sides discussing various details and conditions.

According to the official, Hamas seeks an end to what he termed “aggression” and “annihilation,” and is aiming for a comprehensive deal that would include the release of ten hostages in exchange for the release of security prisoners.

He further stated, “Any real progress must be based on a clear Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, as this is a non-negotiable condition.”