אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Pinchas, the posuk says: "Only through a lottery shall the Land be divided ... according to the names of their fathers' tribes."
Question
Why did the Torah require the division of the Land of Israel to be done specifically by a lottery?
Answer
God, who created the world, recognized which tribe is a match for a given portion of the Land. The tribal division by lottery indicates that this essential connection is God given and above human understanding.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Shilo Hagar
The prophet Ezekiel describes the process of exile and redemption.
Question
In the process of redemption, what comes first: ingathering of the exiles or purification?
Answer
Stage1- Ingathering of exiles constitutes sanctification of G-d’s name since it will stop the nations' claim of G-d's inability for Am Yisrael to remain in its Land.
Stage2- God will bring His people to the Land where the holy atmosphere of Eretz Yisrael has the power to purify Am Yisrael.
Location: Mitzpe Gadot (Golan Heights)
Subject: Paradigm of Israelite Military Leadership - "Follow Me"
Reference: Sefer Bamidbar Perek 27 Posuk 17 Rashi
Written by: David Magence
Rashi quotes the Midrash that Moshe said: "Not like the kings of the nations, who sit at home and send their armies to war, but as I myself did, fighting against Sichon and Og."
This approach is followed by Zahal (IDF), where the battle cry is "Acharai" (Follow me). As a result of this approach, there is always a high percentage of casualties sustained by officers.
Among the many memorial sites for our fallen soldiers, the monument at Mitzpe Gadot which was a Syrian military position which dominated Kibbutz Gadot, and from which the kibbutz was shelled numerous times, lists the fallen soldiers' ranks. One can see that there is a significant percentage of officers who fell in battle in the Golan Heights in the wars protecting the Jewish State.