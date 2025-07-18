We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

Parashat Pinchas

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Pinchas, the posuk says: "Only through a lottery shall the Land be divided ... according to the names of their fathers' tribes."



Question

Why did the Torah require the division of the Land of Israel to be done specifically by a lottery?



Answer

God, who created the world, recognized which tribe is a match for a given portion of the Land. The tribal division by lottery indicates that this essential connection is God given and above human understanding.

Navi:Sefer Ezekiel Perek 36 Pesukim 16-28

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Shilo Hagar

The prophet Ezekiel describes the process of exile and redemption.



Question

In the ﻿process of redemption, what comes first: ingathering of the exiles or purification?



Answer

Stage1- Ingathering of exiles constitutes sanctification of G-d’s name since it will stop the nations' claim of G-d's inability for Am Yisrael to remain in its Land.



Stage2- God will bring His people to the Land where the holy atmosphere of Eretz Yisrael has the power to purify Am Yisrael.

Location of the Week

Location: Mitzpe Gadot (Golan Heights)

Subject: Paradigm of Israelite Military Leadership - "Follow Me"

Reference: Sefer Bamidbar Perek 27 Posuk 17 Rashi

Written by: David Magence