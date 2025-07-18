Many of us can recall when Barak Obama eagerly proclaimed on the eve of his election "we are five days away from transforming the United States of America" to thundering cheers of adoration back in 2008. Very few failed to ask why America, a Constitutional Republic, with self-governance as its cornerstone, needed a transformation; and what would America be transformed into?

What if , said the conspiracy theorists, Barak Obama was a fraud, a Communist Muslim plant ensconced into the highest echelons of our government by the U.N. and the World Economic Forum to advance a totalitarian Marxist/Islamic New World Order under the auspices of today's new ruling class of billionaires (oligarchy) akin to the old Feudal System of yesterday? America, a superpower would need to be destroyed from within for their mission to succeed. What steps would need to occur for their mission to become reality?

Step I..Introduce and promote Multiculturalism to erode patriotism and nationalism in all forms of education, institutions, and government agencies.

Step II..Bring about a demographical shift in population via Third World migration of millions of unvetted illegal uneducated poor peasants into urban American cities throughout the land, dependent on government. Dependency breeds control while an educated populace breeds a middle class.

Step III..Promote the destruction of the Middle Class. The Covid pandemic forced America's mom and pop operations to close shop while large corporate owned stores and businesses were permitted to stay open. Many Americans were forced out of business, never to recover.

Step IV..See to an overhaul of the educational system by infiltrating American universities and replacing college professors with Socialists, Marxists, and Islamists with a mission to indoctrinate America's youth with Communism and anti-Americanism while promoting the notion that America is a Western Imperialist Racist Colonial state and not worthy of preserving.

Step V..Promote ethnic and racial division via public policies such as DEI while instituting and utilizing organizations such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter to foment unrest through protests and riots on university campuses and blue urban areas throughout the United States.







Step VI..Reduce America's White population while increasing the number of Blacks, Hispanics, and Muslims. American Whites are proportionally better educated, affluent, and represent a significant portion of the middle class; therefore, they are less likely to be dependent on government and government control. They have a history of rejecting Communism in the past.



Step VII..Foment Anti-Semitism and Jew hate. Although Jews are a fraction of the global population, they are at the forefront of ingenuity and not likely to be controllable; thus, a democratic Jewish state poses a grave danger to the aims and aspirations of the Globalists. The importation of Muslims and their engrained anti-Semitism into the West at the bequest of the U.N.is a ploy in their quest to destroy Western Civilization.



Step VIII..Impoverish American cities by allowing China, Mexico, and foreign drug cartels to promote and advance drug addiction, mental illness, homelessness, crime and death in cities throughout the land.



Step IX..Permit and encourage foreign nationals to run for elected office as a means for them to formulate policies for America that represent the interests of their home countries while undermining American interests.



Step X..Erase Judeo/Christian values by utilizing music, T.V. and film to promote vulgarity, incivility, violence, and promiscuity instead of chastity, civility, marriage, and family.



Step XI..Create tax funded NGOs to fund the illegal population transfer of millions of Third World migrants without the knowledge and consent of the taxpayers.



Step XII..Control the source of information. Only six corporations’ control 90% of the information we see and read.



Step XIII..Erase American sovereignty through open borders and the transplant of 65 million illegal aliens who make up a foreign nation within the USA.



Though conspiracies are theoreticl at best, it is noteworthy that all thirteen steps are currently in play as America unravels at the seams. The overwhelming election of President Trump by 78 million Americans is our attempt to halt the transformation, restore the Republic, and our sovereignty as an independent nation with representative governance.

It is a yearning that lives in the heart of every patriotic American yearning to be free. President Trump is only one-man fighting foes from within and without. The least we can do is aid him in the battle.

Shari Goodmanis a retired educator, writer, and public speaker. She can be reached at [email protected]