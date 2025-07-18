During a police operation carried out this morning (Friday) in Jaljulia, aimed at conducting a criminal search for weapons, an explosion occurred at the site.

As a result of the explosion, three police officers who were present at the location were injured, along with a police dog that accompanied the team during the operation.

Bomb disposal teams are working at the scene, and an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The police reported that the operation was carried out by a police team from the Lahav Unit and the Border Police, who arrived at a house in Jaljulia to conduct a search for illegal firearms, accompanied by a police dog that helped locate suspicious items inside the house.

It was reported that the forces acted accordingly, and during their operation, an explosion occurred, resulting in the injury of two police officers, who were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Bomb squad teams from the Central District Police are working at the site to secure the scene. So far, five suspects involved in the incident have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.