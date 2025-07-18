Amid ongoing advanced negotiations for a hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas, prominent Religious Zionist rabbis have released a statement warning that a partial deal undermines the goal of the war, endangers Israel's security, and could worsen the situation for hostages not included in the agreement.

The rabbis emphasize their support for the families of the hostages, the families of the murdered, and,t the families of the soldiers, describing them as the true backbone of the nation. They call for the return of the hostages through the defeat of the enemy.

According to the rabbis, "A partial deal, which is currently taking shape, is a dangerous deal that primarily harms the goal of the war - victory - and also harms the unity of the people of Israel. A partial deal endangers the hostages who will not be released in the deal, who may tragically remain in captivity for a very long time. The risk to the lives of the remaining hostages could increase."

The statement continues: "The deal harms Israel's security. Hamas murderers will exploit the truce to rebuild their strength and fighting spirit, and resume harming our soldiers. They will see it as Israel's surrender. Stopping the war and withdrawing from the territory could unfortunately lead to heavy losses among our soldiers."

"It is our duty to defeat the enemy completely. To destroy its settlements and expel all of its leaders from our land permanently. When Hamas is busy with its survival, it will surrender. Only then can our lives in the land return to a healthy and peaceful path," the rabbis conclude their letter.

The statement is signed by: Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Yosef Artziel, Rabbi Moshe Gantz, Rabbi David Hai Cohen, Rabbi Uri Cohen, Rabbi Michael Herskovitz, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi David Dudkiewicz, Rabbi David Pendel, Rabbi Uriel Sfaz, Rabbi Netanel Yossifun, and Rabbi Baruch Wieder.