Seven pedestrians were injured, some severely, when they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon on Route 77 near the Poriya Junction in northern Israel.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment on site to five injured individuals, including three who were unconscious.

MDA medics and paramedics treated the injured - a 25-year-old woman who was critically injured, two men and two young women who were severely injured, another person who was moderately injured, and a woman who was lightly injured. They were evacuated to the Poriya Medical Center.

The police at first stated that they were investigating the possibility of a terror attack, but later updated that the incident was an accident.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred after a minor car accident. Those involved exited their car to check the damage and were struck by the passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was detained for questioning.