After nearly 20 years, a significant change is coming to airport security checkpoints across the United States. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is set to phase out the long-standing requirement for passengers to remove their shoes, a government source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The White House Press Secretary reacted to the news on X, labeling it “big news” from the Department of Homeland Security. While an internal memo detailing the policy shift was initially reported by the blog Gate Access, the TSA has yet to officially confirm the change.

In a statement, TSA public affairs noted, “TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”

The shoe removal mandate was implemented following the December 2001 attempt by Richard Reid, known as the “shoe bomber,” to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes on a flight from Paris to Miami. The requirement became standard nearly five years later, in response to “intelligence pointing to a continuing threat” and a foiled August 2006 terrorist plot involving liquid explosives on transatlantic flights. This 2006 plot also led to the introduction of the TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule for carry-on luggage.

It is worth noting that participants in the Trusted Traveler Program TSA PreCheck have historically been exempt from removing their shoes, provided they undergo a background check and pay an application fee.