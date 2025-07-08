The State of Israel and the US, today (Tuesday), signed an MOU on advancing cooperation in energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

The signing was held at Blair House, in Washington, with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, together with the ambassadors of both countries - Mike Huckabee and Yechiel Leiter.

The agreement, which was formulated under the leadership of Energy Secretary Eli Cohen, is designed to advance cooperation in applying AI to strengthening the energy grids in Israel and the US, and to encourage research, innovation and the development of joint policies. Under the agreement, regional projects, including IMEC and the Abraham Accords, will be advanced, and a working group on cooperation regarding standards and optimal practices, as well as safe digital infrastructure for embedding AI in the energy economies.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is a party to the agreement along with the Prime Minister's Office and the US Department of Energy, the US Department of the Interior and the White House National Energy Dominance Council.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "Mr. Secretary, Mr. Secretary, ambassadors, the future belongs to those who innovate. America and Israel are the prime innovation nations on the planet. AI is the thrust of innovation now and will create unbelievable things in the future. It's both challenging, because there could be bad things in it, but there could be unimaginable good things. I think we can lead this. This day will be remembered. Not every signing ceremony is as significant as this. This is very significant."

"I want to thank you and President Trump for the incredible cooperation and friendship that has been unmatched and will yield great things for America and Israel. It will make both of us greater, again," Netanyahu said.

US Secretary of the Interior Burgum stated :"Before we begin, I do want to say about this historic agreement. There has been such incredible collaboration between the United States and Israel demonstrated over the last month. The planning, the execution, the world has never seen anything like it, truly eliminating one of the existential threats that was facing the entire world, not just Israel and the United States. So again, congratulations."

"This step takes us into the future around collaboration because we know that defense would not be working without AI, but all the incredible technological leadership, the great entrepreneurship, the incredible startup community that's strong and vibrant in Israel, all of this bodes well for the future. The first kind of agreement that Chris and I have signed with any country is this one and we think it's a great place to start."

US Secretary of Energy Wright stated: "Honored to partner with you and the tremendous people of Israel, as you say, innovators, technology innovators, cutting-edge business folks and strong, proud country, and been a great American ally for a long time and I think our partnership has never been tighter, never been stronger than it is today."