Extremist left-wing figure Yisrael Frey caused a public uproar today (Tuesday) after posting a tweet on social media in which he supported the death of five IDF soldiers killed last night in the Gaza Strip.

In his tweet, Frey wrote, "The world is better this morning, without the five young men who participated in one of the most brutal crimes against humanity. Unfortunately, for the child in Gaza who is now being operated on without anesthetics; for the girl starving to death and the family crammed into a tent under the bombs, it is not enough. This is a call to every Israeli mother: don't be the next to receive your son in a coffin as a war criminal. Refuse this."

His remarks sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with many Israelis, both from the left and right, criticizing him harshly. Additionally, complaints were filed with the police for incitement and support for refusal to serve.

Journalist Anat Kam from Haaretz responded to Frey’s comments, saying, "You can speak out against the war without celebrating the death of young men whose bodies have literally not yet cooled. You are not more righteous when you are cruel."

The father of Ella Hamoui, who was murdered at the Nova Festival, wrote, "Is a person like Yisrael Frey, who publicly celebrates the deaths of IDF soldiers, fighters who fell defending the lives of Israeli citizens, still worthy of holding an Israeli identity card? And isn’t there a provision in the law, particularly in cases of incitement, support for a terrorist organization, or desecration of the dead, that will allow him to be prosecuted, not in the name of revenge, but in the name of maintaining the boundaries of sanity, law, and society?"

He added: "It is unacceptable for the State of Israel to continue granting civil rights to a person who has, in effect, chosen the enemy camp, curses the defenders of the Jewish people, and is concerned about the fate of those who massacred families, young people, and the elderly indiscriminately on October 7 and are still holding hostages."

The "Torat Lechima" organization announced that it had filed a complaint with the police against Frey. In response, the police informed them that an investigation had been opened on suspicion of supporting terrorism.

The organization demands that Minister of the Interior Moshe Arbel revoke Frey's citizenship: "It is unacceptable for a supporter of Hamas to enjoy civil rights and journalistic privileges in the State of Israel."