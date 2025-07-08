A distinguished delegation of Imams and Muslim community leaders from across Europe visited Yad Vashem- the World Holocaust Remembrance Center- today, 8 July 2025. Their visit included a guided tour in Arabic through the Holocaust History Museum, followed by a moving memorial ceremony in the Hall of Names, where they laid a wreath and lit the eternal flame in honor of the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

The delegation came to Israel to promote a message of peace, coexistence, and partnership between Muslims and Jews, and between Israel and the Muslim world — a message that resonated deeply throughout their visit.

One of the participants, Dahri Nour Mouhammad, shared the following powerful reflection: “I could not bear seeing the pain and grief on the faces of the Jewish people in the pictures. It was completely beyond my imagination. The problem is, there are still Muslims who believe the Holocaust did not happen. From here, our message will be very clear to the Muslim community: you have to admit the Holocaust happened. People from the Islamic faith should come visit the Holocaust museum—to see plainly with their eyes, to read the history, and to feel the pain and grief that the Jewish people went through.”