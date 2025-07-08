Rabbi Yitzchok Zilberstein, a senior legal scholar from Bnei Brak, published a halachic ruling against the widespread practice among yeshiva students to eat cholent on Thursday nights (known colloquially as "Leil Shishi" - Friday night).

Cholent is a stew usually made of meat, potatoes, beans, and grains, invented to circumvent the prohibition of cooking on the Sabbath. While traditionally enjoyed on Shabbat mornings, in recent decades, it has become common among haredi, religious, and even secular Jews in Israel and abroad to eat the dish on Thursday nights as well, usually at casual eateries known as "cholentiot."

According to Rabbi Zilberstein, the practice is wrong and inappropriate. In a responsa, published in his new pamphlet "Divrei Chemed," he quotes several sources from the Talmud and halachic scholars on the importance of distinguishing and honoring the Sabbath with special foods.

The rabbi even noted that in past generations, some were afraid to eat cholent due to health concerns, and the Bnei Yissachar assured that one does not have to fear, since on Shabbat the food is blessed. "However, one who eats it during the week is not protected from such dangers."

He concludes the ruling: "Cholent is a food created especially for Shabbat, and therefore it is very correct not to eat it during the week so you could enjoy Shabbat with this dish. Especially since the dish is not healthy, and only thanks to Shabbat is it full of blessings, and it refines the body."